Dear Editor: This November I shall vote for Tony Evers, whom 70 percent of voters believe to be the best man to head Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction, a job he does with a budget always less than requested or needed.
Lately, the word pornography cannot be avoided because Evers' opponent throws this word into television ad space to distort Evers' role in an incident when a teacher's unprofessional behavior warranted removal from the classroom. Law defining immoral conduct prevented the removal of this teacher. Without the legal authority to revoke the teacher's license, all hands were tied so Evers and others worked with the Legislature to change the law.
Does this eight-year governor know so little about his departments as to not know when action can and cannot be taken? No, his misrepresentation of facts is intentional, allowing him to avoid talking about his record that includes cutting public school budgets while enriching private schools.
I hope even more than 70 percent of the voters will agree with me when I vote for Tony Evers as my governor, thereby putting honor back in the governor's chair.
J. Annabel Brubaker
Belleville
