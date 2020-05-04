Isaia Ben-Ami: State government can do more to blunt economic impact of stay-at-home orders

Dear Editor: The Safer-at-Home extension has sparked criticism and dangerous in-person protests. While the actions of these protesters are misguided, their concerns cannot be ignored. This order has caused intense harm to the economic lives of Wisconsin workers and small businesses. Without taking care of Wisconsinites through this crisis, the public health benefit of Safer-at-Home will be blunted, and more Wisconsinites will be endangered by this virus.

The people of Wisconsin rely on regular paychecks to pay for their housing, food and childcare. Government action had to abruptly stop these paychecks to save lives. This is an undeniable fact that we cannot avoid, and leaves us with two options; Support the families and small businesses impacted or return to normal and endanger public health.

The answer is clear. We need to blunt the economic impact of Safer-at-Home to keep our neighbors safe. We can improve the responsiveness to Unemployment Insurance claims. We can enact a rent and mortgage freeze so that families are not put onto the street. We can provide interest-free loans to businesses to keep their employees on payroll. We can provide resources for child care to our essential workers. These are all pragmatic steps that will take care of Wisconsinites in this trying time, without jeopardizing their health