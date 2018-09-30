Dear Editor: Leah is one of us: a mother, a military one at that, a nurse, and she’s the conservative voice that we need to be heard in Washington D.C. We need someone on Capitol Hill who will be the voice we need and want. She’ll make sure that she will carry out our will and not be phased by the Washington bureaucracy.
She came from humble roots as her family were immigrants from Greece and this led her to being taught good, conservative family values such as a good work ethic and working for what you want as it won’t be handed to you.
Leah stands for those who can’t speak for themselves: the downtrodden, the unborn, and our students. She is concerned with the standards of education for our children and concerned with my education as a high school student.
This lifetime conviction can help all Americans in the U.S. Senate where she can take our Wisconsin Way to the national level. It’s her mission to protect our God-given rights from our right to carry to our right to protect life. She’s strong on the issues and doesn’t flip-flop from media or political pressure.
So, in short, why should you support Leah Vukmir? Simple. She has enacted common-sense, conservative legislation, followed through on her promises in office, and showed Wisconsinites that nothing has or will stop Leah Vukmir from doing what’s right.
Isabel Gonzalez
Brookfield
