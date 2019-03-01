Dear Editor: On behalf of the Political Science Student Association, we would like to address concerns raised regarding media at the Beto O’Rourke UW-Madison campus event held on Feb. 15.
The intended purpose of the event was to facilitate meaningful discussion on political issues between former Rep. O’Rourke and UW-Madison students. Due to a limited capacity in the main lecture hall, we limited admission to this room via student tickets. We additionally reserved space in an “overflow room” for students and staff who were unable to obtain tickets before they sold out. This overflow room provided a livestream showing, which was broadcasted publicly on the PSSA Facebook page.
Media outlets were permitted into this additional room, where there was more open space available for media than would have been possible in the primary venue. The University Police said the main hall was at capacity, and the University Communications team guided the media to the extra space to set up. The livestream was accessible to media both online and in this room, and we additionally escorted media down to the primary lecture hall upon the event’s conclusion as Rep. O’Rourke was meeting student attendees.
Rep. O’Rourke then fielded questions from the media for an additional 15 minutes, addressing questions from multiple outlets including that of campus, local and national levels. While our priority was to ensure the most students possible could be part of the discussion, it was not our intention to exclude any media from participating in the event and we're glad so many outlets attended. PSSA values the contributions of the press, and we apologize if that was unclear. Thank you.
Isaac Johnson
president, PSSA
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.