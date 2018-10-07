Dear Editor: What would you consider respectful when protesting?
Colin Kaepernick started the 2017 NFL football season by sitting during the national anthem to protest police brutality in our world. After receiving disturbing feedback from veterans, he knelt for the national anthem as everyone watched in shock.
Kaepernick concluded that kneeling was the best possible way to protest — many people disagreed.
Why is standing better? We kneel to praise God in church, why suddenly was it considered triggering when done on the field? Throughout our country's existence we have stood to show support for our nation’s troops during the anthem. Personally, I believe he could have chosen a more effective way to support everyone affected by racism.
Colin and the 49ers could have gone about this protest in a less controversial way. Other competitors saw what was happening and decided to take a stand. Certain Miami Dolphins players went as far as to kneel for their respective game on 9/11. Others, like the Seattle Seahawks, showed their support for minorities affected by racism by linking arms. This protest didn’t receive as much coverage, but was still effective. Other football players decided they would stand with their fist in the air showing their support.
Police brutality is an ongoing issue. Protesting to stop it is influential, but you must choose the right place and time to do so. Maybe if he had linked arms, or raised a fist, Kaepernick would still be in the NFL today.
Isaac Dimler
La Crosse
