Dear Editor: The greatest threat to the world isn’t a weapon. The greatest threat to humankind is in our own minds. The weaponization of fear presents a danger to us all.
Fear is a normal and healthy part of the spectrum of human emotion. Often fear can keep us alive. We shouldn’t assume fear is a weakness, nor should we chastise those who exhibit it frequently. It’s hardwired for us to be afraid sometimes. It’s necessary. It’s that necessity the power-hungry have homed in on.
The abuse of fear for power has existed since we realized its effectiveness. Once people understood fear could be purposefully induced in others it became the most powerful weapon at our disposal. Those seeking control continue to capitalize on the efficiency of scare tactics.
Fear is harnessed and deployed to divide us. It’s used as the foundation in walls that blind us from the harm it causes ourselves and our loved ones. The power-driven utilize it to herd us into safe and accepted groups. We must see through the fog of fear and tear down the walls which separate us. We must reach out to those on the other side of these fear-mongering constructs.
Acquaint yourself with what you don’t know, tolerate what you don’t understand, and accept one another for who we are. Those in power continue to use fear to cement hate as a divider between us, but we must overcome.
Beauty lies in our differences. Differences in sexuality, religion, gender, race, and so much more shouldn’t be feared. Banish the voices that tell you we aren’t equal — aren’t one. Humankind takes many shapes, but we’re united by blood and the love that flows between us. Fight against the fear and hate wielded as weapons against us.
Know your neighbor before building a fence.
Isaac Ama
Madison
