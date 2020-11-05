 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irwin Kass: Trump's lies must exhaust him

Irwin Kass: Trump's lies must exhaust him

Dear Editor: President Trump lies so often that it is hard to keep track of them. He denied that his foreign policy is tied to his business and financial interests overseas in Turkey and Russia and elsewhere. He claims to have a great health care plan and insists he does not favor white supremacy. He promised that Mexico would pay for a new wall, to help small farmers, build infrastructure, and protect the environment. The list of lies is too long to recite here. The point is that one would think after four years he would grow tired of it. Once you tell a lie you have to tell many more to cover up the first one. He must be exhausted.

Irwin Kass

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Brian Berninger: Cancel trick-or-treat for safety's sake

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics