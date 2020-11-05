Irwin Kass: Trump's lies must exhaust him

Dear Editor: President Trump lies so often that it is hard to keep track of them. He denied that his foreign policy is tied to his business and financial interests overseas in Turkey and Russia and elsewhere. He claims to have a great health care plan and insists he does not favor white supremacy. He promised that Mexico would pay for a new wall, to help small farmers, build infrastructure, and protect the environment. The list of lies is too long to recite here. The point is that one would think after four years he would grow tired of it. Once you tell a lie you have to tell many more to cover up the first one. He must be exhausted.
Irwin Kass
Madison
