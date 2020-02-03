Irwin Kass: Our republic is on the line in 2020

Dear Editor: The imperial presidency feared by the founders is now reality. The only solace is that come November, we can restore our republic as intended by them. A vote for President Trump will be a vote for a king, pure and simple. The choice will never be more stark. We should thank Mitch McConnell for opening our eyes to what is at stake while there is still time to right the ship of state. Impeachment accomplished this much by exposing the danger facing our country. A coup is in progress that threatens to put total rule in the hands of a few elite. They abhor majority rule and fear a large voter turnout. That is why they orchestrated the recent voting list purge. We need to make sure their fears are realized lest we lose our republic and become a country like Pinochet’s Chile where private corporations and the military joined to disenfranchise the vast majority of people into poverty. The upcoming election cannot come soon enough and hopefully will not be too late.
Irwin Kass
Madison
