Irwin Kass: No more looking the other way while Republicans steal votes

Irwin Kass: No more looking the other way while Republicans steal votes

Dear Editor: Your editorial calling for Attorney General Kaul to take action against voter suppression was welcome but didn’t go far enough. A grand jury should be impaneled and indictments handed down for violating the Voting Rights Act and any other election safeguards that have been tampered with. Enough of looking the other way when Republicans steal our vote.

Irwin Kass

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics