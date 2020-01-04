Irwin Kass: No more looking the other way while Republicans steal votes

Dear Editor: Your editorial calling for Attorney General Kaul to take action against voter suppression was welcome but didn’t go far enough. A grand jury should be impaneled and indictments handed down for violating the Voting Rights Act and any other election safeguards that have been tampered with. Enough of looking the other way when Republicans steal our vote.
Irwin Kass
Madison
