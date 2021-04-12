Irwin Kass: Mask decision was judicial activism

Dear Editor: The recent Supreme Court mask mandate decision is judicial activism at its worst. The majority abandoned the age-old balancing test of greater harm. In doing so it second-guessed the well-rationalized scientific-based exercise of executive decision making. This overstep effectively substituted its judgment for that of the state's top executive in a life or death matter. Bad precedent has been set because the governor was in a better position than the Court and the Legislature to decide what is the safest course for Wisconsin at this time. Using a balancing test, the harm of inconvenience by wearing a mask is far outweighed by the harm associated with serious illness or death due to the virus.
Irwin Kass
Madison
April 5, 2021
The gerrymandering of our 'democracy' has lead to a hostile take over of the legislature in Wisconsin to the point where this democracy is anything but as it fails to represent the will of the majority of the people in Wisconsin.
Joel Brennan's well stated letter indicates Republicans are willing to turn down tens of millions of Federal dollars over politics--Republicans working against the common good and the will of the people--costing lives and jobs.
Pro Life? Right. Many people will die because of the Federal money Republicans are turning away.
This is unlike the good Republicans I have known growing up in polite "nice" Wisconsin.
Yet, Republicans have given away a Billion dollars in infrastructure improvements for the, so far, boondoggle of the con of FoxConn. Conservative? I think not. Wait until WE Energies rate payers figure out they are paying for costly FoxConn electrical upgrades, still being built, and no one to use it. Wait until taxpayers figure out FoxConn is nothing but a real estate deal and a Chinese legal drain of our Great Lakes water.
"There Is A Sucker Born Every Minute."
P.T. Vos Barnum
Tom Treul
