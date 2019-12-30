Irwin Kass: It's encouraging to see some buyer's remorse among Trump supporters

Dear Editor: It is encouraging to see buyer's remorse among some religious groups who initially liked what President Trump was selling. It is also disheartening that it may be too late to do anything now about it. It is when making a deal with someone who does not have everyone’s best interests at heart that problems occur. Bargaining with someone who has a hidden agenda has a predictable outcome. It is not good. What if the deal was offered so Russia could gain an irreversible advantage over our country? There will be only one winner.
This is not the first time people of faith brushed aside their core beliefs to achieve a short-term gain. Hopefully everyone will not suffer in the long term. History has shown though that the worst may be yet to come. But there is hope because a deal made can be broken if deceived, unless of course the deal is with the devil. A religious person knows full well that such a deal is final.
Irwin Kass
Madison
