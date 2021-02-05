Irwin Kass: Are we an independent nation or Russian protectorate?

Dear Editor: The gist of the Republican defense to conviction of former President Trump in the Senate on impeachment is that the insurrection was unsuccessful. As they say in basketball, "no harm, no foul."
They want to let bygones be bygones because democracy prevailed. Arguing that they can't convict a president who is out of office is disingenuous because the Constitution created the office of the presidency, to which men are elected. Otherwise his immunity to being charged with a crime while in office would disappear. Mr. Trump can't have it both ways. The evidence is irrefutable. There was a riot and people were killed with a specific intent to stop the lawful counting of electoral votes. None of this would have happened but for the assembly and incitement by former President Trump and moreover him doing nothing to stop it.
To show the fallacy of his defenders' position, let's assume that the insurrection was successful. That is, the electoral votes thrown out and President Trump installed for another four years. Would his defenders in the Senate convict in this instance? Or would they turn a blind eye and allow him to serve again? Because that is the real question now before the Senate. One would hope that they would have fulfilled their oath of office and allegiance to the Constitution and vote to convict and remove him. If there is any doubt that there would be a vote of 100-0 to do so then our republic is in a lot more danger than simply four more years of a Trump presidency. Why? Because then we would have become Vichy America with President Putin as our real leader. This is what is really at stake in the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate. Are we an independent nation or Russian protectorate?
Irwin Kass
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.