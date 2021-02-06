Irene Stoller: Vulnerable people fall through cracks of vaccine distribution

Dear Editor: I just finished reading your article on who is next for vaccine eligibility and how the next group includes a vast number of people. The implication is that only those least likely to be seriously affected by the disease will be in the remaining groups. Unfortunately, this is not true. Some of the people left behind include those under 65 who are severely medically compromised and people with developmental disabilities who live in group homes. This is truly cruel, given that these same people often have to visit the medical facilities where COVID-19 patients are being treated or where people with COVID-19 symptoms come to be assessed.
As the mother of a 37-year-old daughter with stage 4 breast cancer who has fallen through this crack in the system I can't even begin to tell you how discouraging it is to her and her family that there seems to be no one in the public health system that understands or cares about people in her situation and what they have to face while being treated for their diseases. There is so much she wants to do with her life and it breaks my heart to realize that the public health system in this state fails some of its most vulnerable citizens while responding quickly to those with organized lobbies fighting to get the vaccine.
Irene Stoller
Madison
