Dear Editor: Our city needs leaders who can cut through noise and focus on solutions and Keith Furman can be that kind of leader as District 19 alder.
I was first struck by Keith’s ability to focus on solutions several years ago during a series of neighborhood spats over new construction. While many people seemed content to argue the same points time after time, Keith calmly pointed out ways that zoning or other building codes might be modified to support the neighborhood’s vision. He identified sensible solutions to the root issues without dismissing anyone’s concerns. I immediately thought “this guy should run for office.”
In addition, Keith is deeply concerned with issues of inequity. He sees systemic issues and looks for ways city policies could change based on the feedback of experts: community organizations that work every day to address issues and individuals who are bearing the brunt of the problems. He understands the advantages he’s had and, though his skills and experience certainly make it possible for him to take another path, he has chosen to spend his time and energy working to improve the lives of others.
Keith’s pragmatic approach to problem-solving, along with his commitment to making Madison a place where everyone can thrive, make him my choice for alder in District 19.
I hope you’ll join me in voting for Keith Furman on April 2.
Irene Mirkin
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.