Dear Editor: We are facing the same transmission line challenges here in Oregon. Idaho Power, a private, for-profit utility wants to build a 500 kilovolt line through Oregon. When will these utilities understand electric distribution is changing? Places like Google, Home Depot, Target and Walmart are connecting to their own developments. They are abandoning the grid. These transmission lines will end up being under-used or never-built. Utilities will just add them to their financial package and have ratepayers pay for them.
Guess the utilities aren't paying attention to the increasing use of batteries, microgrids, energy efficient appliances, etc.
Irene Gilbert
La Grande, Oregon
