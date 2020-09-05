Irene B Strohbeen: We need expanded paid leave in next COVID-19 relief bill

Dear Editor: I support Amanda Stuck’s letter. During this pandemic, it has become clear that hard-working people are vulnerable to losing their livelihoods through no fault of their own due to businesses shutting down or from being exposed to the virus. Child care centers closing or schools going virtual have left parents with few options but to be at home caring for their children. Large percentages of low-income workers — tending to be younger, older, black, and Hispanic — are not able to work from home; they are our most vulnerable populations. We can support these workers through paid sick days and family and medical leave insurance so that they can continue to pay for their necessities.
Congress recognized this need and passed the FFCRA in March to provide paid leave for non-essential workers who can’t go to work, but carve-outs have resulted in 83% of workers NOT being eligible, whether because a worker is deemed essential, or because their employers are too small or too large (less than 50 or more than 500 employees). These supports expire at the end of the year, but we know the pandemic will not.
We can do better than this: we can take care of community members so that they can take time to care for themselves or their loved ones and still pay their bills. We need to expand and extend these paid leave provisions: Join me in contacting Rep. Gallagher to let him know we need expanded paid leave provisions in the next coronavirus relief bill.
Irene B Strohbeen
Harrison
