Dear Editor: As a veterinarian and former U.S. Air Force public health officer, I believe the proposed Spring Green dog breeding facility is fraught with public health and animal welfare concerns. Holding large numbers of dogs in intensive housing fosters disease transmission. The surrounding environment and water sources risk contamination with fecal matter, which can transmit parasites and bacterial disease. Kenneled dogs are deprived of play time, walks, and other activities that contribute to a healthy mental state and will bark excessively.
Dogs in intensive breeding situations may also suffer from self-inflicted injuries from stress and boredom and suppressed immune systems. Breeding dogs are expected to produce litter after litter, often at the expense of the mother’s health and wellbeing. Dogs have uniquely evolved to derive happiness from living with us. However, dogs in facilities such as the one proposed lead miserable lives devoid of any meaningful companionship, human or otherwise.
The dogs who will be sold to experimentation facilities will fare no better. These dogs are routinely subjected to painful and invasive procedures, including poisoning, heart attacks and multiple surgeries.
There is no place in Spring Green for a business that exploits and profits from the suffering of vulnerable dogs, and I urge local residents to defend the integrity of their community and oppose this facility.
Ingrid Taylor, D.V.M.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
Norfolk, Virginia
