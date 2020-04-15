Ian Parkinson: Madison isn't doing enough to stop COVID-19

Dear Editor: Madisonians aren’t doing enough.
At first, I assumed the infection numbers coming out of China were completely unreliable — surely their government was doctoring the data to downplay the severity of the pandemic. How could Italy, a country with less than 5% the population of China, have more infections than all the major countries of East Asia combined?
Maybe China is lying; there’s no way to know for sure. But what we do know is that they enacted and enforced mandatory stay at home orders: A woman lost her job after jogging without a mask, countless others were fined and ostracized for lying about their movements through their communities, businesses were closed with few exceptions. Where is that sense of urgency here? Is the difference between East and West that they are willing to sacrifice when we are not?
My apartment overlooks the Capital City Trail near Monona Terrace, and every day I’m saddened and frustrated by what I see there. From morning to dusk, countless bikers, runners, picnickers, and groups of casual strollers parade through the parks and trails as if nothing unusual is happening in the world. John Nolen Drive is as busy as ever, reliably loud and congested with non-essential vehicles.
To those of you casually strolling through the parks and trails: Where is your sense of civil responsibility? Do you really value your lifestyle above your neighbors’ health? Where is your sense of precaution? Do you think our little city is immune to this global crisis?
To our local government: Why aren’t we curbing this careless movement? Do we not have the tools or authority needed to keep people separated and in their homes? Are we, as a community, really so entitled and selfish that we can’t attenuate our activities when faced with a crisis?
Ian Parkinson
Madison
