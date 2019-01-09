Dear Editor: On NPR today Ted Yoho, Florida congressman and Freedom Caucus member, described the number of currently furloughed federal workers as "This is a small portion, 25 percent."
Pause and ponder this. Of course it's ridiculous, but a Republican leader promotes this false reasoning without pause. Why? Because he knows how our brains work. When someone with status makes a claim that feeds our sense of status, our brains initially treat it as true even if we consciously question it. We then contort all our other beliefs to conform to this false claim.
The POTUS does this routinely — and it works. Unfortunately, it also leaves it to everyone else to clean up the messes they make — while leaving them on top and in charge.
This "false truth feeds power" mechanism is probably the most important phenomenon for our generation to address effectively if we genuinely care about the world our children will have to live in.
Hugh Schmidt
Madison
