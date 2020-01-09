Hugh Schmidt: Trump took Iran actions to rally his supporters

Dear Editor: The POTUS' motivation was to create a national security crisis that rallies his supporters behind him, scaring any senators who might consider not supporting him in the upcoming impeachment hearings. How are we going to explain this to kids who lose their moms or dads doing military service when Iran and other countries retaliate?
Hugh Schmidt
Madison
