Hugh Schmidt: Trump took Iran actions to rally his supporters

Hugh Schmidt: Trump took Iran actions to rally his supporters

Dear Editor: The POTUS' motivation was to create a national security crisis that rallies his supporters behind him, scaring any senators who might consider not supporting him in the upcoming impeachment hearings. How are we going to explain this to kids who lose their moms or dads doing military service when Iran and other countries retaliate?

Hugh Schmidt

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics