Hugh Schmidt: Right-wing politicians' strategy is tribal

Dear Editor: Right-wing politicians appear to be sustained by a culture where people prey on each other and protect only themselves and their immediate family or tribe. Unfortunately they don't appear to be able to process that this strategy hasn't been effective since the stone age.

Are we all now dealing with an n-person prisoner's dilemma, where our economic and ecological systems are sustained by cooperators but will collapse when there are too many free riders? If so then those of us who understand and accept science are stuck giving free rides to those who don't or won't.

