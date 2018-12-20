Dear Editor: I recently asked a psychology professor why it seems that most human behavior can be explained simply as quests for status. She pointed out that status-seeking is a foundation of our personalities because, to survive, we start life by demanding unlimited attention and nurturing from our caregivers. We then spend most of our cultural lives moderating these deeply embedded impulses.
Similarly, it seems that in current Republican culture personal wealth and liberty is all that matters, and everyone has to protect himself with his own resources. By contrast, Democrats understand that we have to moderate our quests for status and cooperate with each other in order to be healthy.
Like our current U.S. president the sponsors of the five lame-duck session bills seem to have skipped the enculturation steps.
Hugh Schmidt
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.