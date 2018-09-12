Dear Editor: We need to ask Judiciary Committee members and our senators to oppose the nomination of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court because originalist interpretations of the Constitution do not speak effectively to modern issues. The writers of the Constitution lived in a world where they were overwhelmed by nature and dependent for survival on a shallow understanding of phenomena, which provided only limited security. By contrast, 21st-century man has a deep understanding of nature but has overwhelmed it. Our children need us to lay foundations to protect the world they and their children will live in.
Hugh Schmidt
Madison
