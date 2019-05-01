Dear Editor: It's a sure bet that, guised as Democrat voters, Russians and Republicans will try to sow negative press about Democrat Party candidates. Democrat supporters can protect themselves from this by declining to post or read anything negative themselves about Democrat candidates.
If we share only positive posts about people we support, then we know that negative posts are frauds. If enough of us do this, they we will create a positive culture that attracts people.
In the 2016 election Republicans promoted fear and anger. By contrast, Bernie Sanders promoted hope and cooperation. That almost propelled an unknown candidate from a third party in a tiny state into the presidency!
Hugh Schmidt
Madison
