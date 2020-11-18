Hugh Schmidt: Madisonians need to make out-state connections

Dear Editor: Recently, Ron Elving gave a well grounded explanation for Republican lawmakers' capitulation to the POTUS. They're hedging their bets because many of their constituents are loyalists that truly believe that the POTUS is being removed by a plot and are the most important source of 2022 primary votes. They're hedging their bets hoping the POTUS will capitulate. And they want it known that they stood by Trump in 2020.
The lesson is that we have not done an adequate job of connecting with our fellow citizens out-state to bring them to trust science and government. A big part of the problem may be that they perceive people who trust science as elitists who are preying on them.
I think it's most likely simply that economic and cultural differences fire up a natural insecurity about differences in social status. How can a natural defensiveness be replaced by trust? It's not a new issue. Creating the statewide UW System 50 years ago made everyone who attended out-state campuses feel like they were part of the Madison research campus. UW-Extension was instrumental in this.
Our last governor spent eight years focused on destroying this cultural rock in our political foundation. We have to rebuild it again. That means getting in your car, driving out state and developing relationships with local institutions — and spending money there.
Hugh Schmidt
Madison
