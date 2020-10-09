 Skip to main content
Hugh Schmidt: If you want to get rid of Trump, vote for Biden

Dear Editor: Do you really want to get rid of Donald Trump? Then we have to get Joe Biden elected. End of story.

We're encouraged to make one Facebook post every day about the candidate we support and never about ones we oppose. That's easy. Reading about Biden you learn something new and interesting. It leaves you feeling calm and reassured.

"He would rejoin the Paris accord on climate change and seek to revive the nuclear deal with Iran."

Happily different from his opponent's anger and aggression.

Hugh Schmidt

Madison

