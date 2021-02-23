Hugh Schmidt: If high crimes and misdemeanors aren't impeachable offenses, what are?

Dear Editor: If high crimes and misdemeanors aren't impeachable offenses, what are?
What we learned earlier this month is that Republican leaders are weak, and that weak people are dangerous. They are weak because they proffer only irrelevant arguments to rationalize their unwillingness to support very simple and clear laws and evidence.
As a result, people died. And this is our new cultural standard.
They are weak because they regularly demand that everyone accommodate and pay the cost of their unwillingness to adapt to the evolving world and preserve democratic principles. They are dangerous because they routinely mob together to protect their unearned privileges regardless of the cost to anyone else.
During Watergate, Republicans stood up for important principles and for all Americans. What we're seeking now, like with Ron Johnson's belligerent physical posturing, is a culture that simply don't care about anything except protecting themselves. It's hallmark of modern day Republican culture not to care even about other Republicans.
We're advised by Harvard historians that the precursors to a democracy breaking down had already been achieved by 2016.
Where are we now?
Hugh Schmidt
Madison
