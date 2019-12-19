Hugh Schmidt: Get active in nonpartisan citizens' groups

Dear Editor: Aggressively searching out the whistleblower makes my blood run cold. But, we're dealing with an accelerating world movement of privilege dismissing citizens' rights, protections and welfare. Labor just got wiped out in Great Britain for the next 50 years.
Morality and caring about the welfare of the common man maybe has little impact in politics. The POTUS' second term is secure because Democrats let themselves be conned into fighting and fragmenting over issues that are peripheral to what affects voter turnout and choices.
Whether we like it or not, as tribal animals we're addicted to the illusion of status. Republicans understand this. Rather than promoting new leaders and culture, Democrats seem to spend most of their media time commenting on the POTUS, letting him set the agenda and remain at the center of media attention.
Imagine a football team that spends all its huddle time on the field heckling the opposition.
The solution is to get active in nonpartisan, politically active citizens' groups like the Citizens Climate Lobby and the Sierra Club to change laws that change culture for the sake of our children.
Hugh Schmidt
Madison
