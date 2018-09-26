Dear Editor: Consistent with his decisions, Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh has not been willing to address Dr. Ford's experience with him from a woman's perspective. Doesn't the boys-will-be-boys argument just generalize male entitlement? The political response talks about norms. It solicits empathy by shifting accountability from the one to the many. However, this appointment will determine whether individual women in America will retain autonomy over their bodies.
Hugh Schmidt
Madison
