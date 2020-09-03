Hugh Johnston: Americans must reject racism in Kenosha and beyond

Dear Editor: We have watched a Kenosha police officer pump seven bullets into the back of an unarmed black man. Common sense and common decency tell us that shooting an unarmed man in the back is despicable. This police officer should have been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Instead, he is placed on administrative leave and the police administration tells us that we should reserve judgment until the official investigation has been completed.
No American citizen should accept this repugnant insult. Americans are neither blind nor stupid. No investigation will diminish the seriousness of this crime. This is a crime we have witnessed with our very own eyes. This bigoted violent police officer must be arrested and brought to justice.
A few days later, we watched a young man gun down several Kenosha citizens in yet another cowardly act of gun violence. Once again we witnessed this horror with our very own eyes. This young man was arrested and charged with murder, and no official even faintly suggests that we should reserve judgment until an investigation is completed.
In Kenosha, if you are a police officer known to gun down an unarmed black man, this will get you administrative leave. On the other hand, if you are not a police officer and you shoot down a white man, you are arrested and charged with murder. None of this is complicated or difficult to understand. It is obvious and out in the open for everyone to see.
The Kenosha police administration must believe that we Americans are stupid, passive, gutless individuals, unwilling to stand for justice. All Americans must vehemently reject this racism and must demand that this police officer be arrested without delay.
If we fail to act, perhaps the police administration is right about the American people.
Hugh Johnston
Madison
