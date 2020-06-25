Howard Tarnoff: With rights come responsibilities

Dear Editor: We are all the recipients of unalienable rights. We all want to take advantage of these rights to the fullest. With these rights, however, comes responsibility. Each and every right we have is conjoined with a relevant need to consider how we act on that right and how it effects others. Responsibility and respect for others are integral and inseparable from rights. We must not claim rights for ourselves alone without consideration of how they will impact others.
Howard Tarnoff
Madison
