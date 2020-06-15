Howard Tarnoff: Trump has moved us to pursue necessary changes

Dear Editor: I’ve had a revelation recently regarding the benefits of having Donald Trump as our president. His presence and position in our country have moved the changes needed to make this the better country and world we want. His repugnance and repulsiveness have made the country unite against what could be if we allow him to remain in office. Diverse Americans have gathered together to protest the world he endorses. Because of him this has probably occurred faster than it would have otherwise. He has given permission to his like thinkers to do as they wish regarding racism, bigotry and all personal prejudices that do them no harm, but fuels their hatred. We owe him a debt of thanks for making us move faster and stronger in the right direction. Humanity has to be our first point of order. If we think of each other humanely and civilly our ability to communicate will follow. If we embrace each other as the brothers and sisters we really all are we will move to that world we want. So let’s thank Trump for ushering in this revelation and revolution and usher him out as soon as possible and never again let the likes of such an inhuman to achieve such power and notoriety.