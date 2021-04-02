Howard Holmburg: UW athletics could model rules after new voting laws

Dear Editor: Recently the Republican state Legislature in Georgia passed a law limiting the access to voting, particularly those people voting for Democratic candidates. The Wisconsin state Legislature could use the same principle to benefit the University of Wisconsin athletic program, by passing the following laws. Visiting football teams playing the Badgers would only be allowed to have nine players on the field, and they would not be allowed to use the forward pass. Visiting hockey players would only be allowed one skate. Visiting basketball teams could use five players, but would be prohibited from dribbling. And visiting volleyball teams would not be allowed to jump. Passing these laws would be a huge boost to Badger athletics, and would help Wisconsin recruit the best athletes in all four sports.
Howard Holmburg
Sun Prairie
