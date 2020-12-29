Howard Holmburg: The things some Americans believe

Dear Editor: Some Americans still don't believe the coronavirus is real. They do believe Donald Trump won the election. They don't believe in global warming, but they do believe the Mafia shot John Kennedy. They don't believe men landed on the moon, but they do believe aliens landed in New Mexico, and now own a string of Mexican restaurants throughout the Southwest.
They don't believe Barack Obama was born in the United States. They do believe in Bigfoot and the Bermuda Triangle, but they're not sure about the Loch Ness monster. They do believe Jimmy Hoffa is still alive and owns a pizza parlor in New Jersey. They don't believe white nationalists are all that bad, in fact some are really nice people. They do believe Sean Hannity is the most trusted man in America. And they firmly believe Donald Trump is the greatest president since Warren Harding.
Howard Holmburg
Sun Prairie
