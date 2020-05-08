Howard Holmburg: Some Americans don't believe the coronavirus is real

Dear Editor: There are some Americans who do not believe the coronavirus is real. They also don't believe in global warming. They do believe in the Tooth Fairy. They don't believe men landed on the moon, but they do believe aliens landed in New Mexico, and now own a string of Mexican restaurants throughout the Southwest. They don't believe Barack Obama was born in the United States. They do believe in Bigfoot, the Bermuda Triangle and the Loch Ness monster. They don't believe Lee Harvey Oswald shot President Kennedy. They do believe you can't have too many guns, and should be prepared to use them when the Democrats come to take them away. They don't believe undocumented immigrants contribute to society. They do believe Jimmy Hoffa is still alive and owns a pizza parlor in New Jersey. They don't believe White Nationalists are all that bad, in fact some are really nice people. They do believe Sean Hannity is the most trusted man in America. And they strongly believe that Donald Trump is the greatest president since Warren Harding.