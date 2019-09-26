Dear Editor: Surely you cannot believe the story you are telling about Brett Kavanaugh. The witness cannot recall the event and did not testify about it. Perhaps the authors had this published to sell their book. Just more garbage about anyone or anything that President Trump proposes.
Hope Christmann
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.