Dear Editor: Surely you cannot believe the story you are telling about Brett Kavanaugh. The witness cannot recall the event and did not testify about it. Perhaps the authors had this published to sell their book. Just more garbage about anyone or anything that President Trump proposes.

Hope Christmann

Madison

