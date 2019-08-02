On August 16, the New Harvest Foundation will be celebrating its 35th year anniversary, an exciting milestone for a fledgling organization that started as a grand idea among visionary folks around Dick Wagner’s kitchen table. Today, the mission statement of NHF speaks to the funding and empowering of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex communities by providing funding for projects, which nurture our communities’ strengths, pride, diversity and positive character for all to see. At the gala event at the Edgewater Hotel, we will recognize and honor those in Wisconsin leadership roles and others whose dedicated work has supported the LGBTQ community.
The celebration’s program will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a keynote speech by Rep. Mark Pocan. We will be honoring Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, whose public service has supported the LGBTQ community. Special guest is Mayor Satya Rhodes of Madison. To celebrate our successes and continue these efforts, we hope you will join us for the 35th celebration gala, a Black-Tie Casino Night: Honoring Public Service for the LGBTQ Community.
The event runs from 6-10 p.m. at the the Edgewater Hotel in Madison.
For more information, visit New Harvest Foundation’s website at www.newharvestfoundation.org/.
Holly Anderson and Cassandra Bishop
New Harvest Foundation
Madison
