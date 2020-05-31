Hiroshi Kanno: Do not compare staying home during COVID-19 to Japanese internment

Dear Editor: I was five years old when my parents and I were taken from our home in Seattle and placed into an internment camp near Hunt, Idaho. I don’t remember much of my life in the camp, but I have dim visions of barbed wire fences and solders with rifles standing guard. I remember living in a one-room barrack home with my folks. We ate our meals in a cafeteria with other families. There were no playgrounds and little privacy.

I remember one friend who had to stay indoors so I went to play with him. We would jump around the room and chase each other. One day my mother said I could not go there any more. I never saw him again. I later learned he was terminally sick and passed away.

Justice Rebecca Bradley, staying home during a pandemic is not the same as being in a camp surrounded by barbed wires. Being taken from the comfort of one's home and living in fear and shame is not the same as staying in the comfort of one's home for your own safety and those of your neighbors.

Hiroshi Kanno

Wisconsin Dells

