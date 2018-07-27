Dear Editor: Do not be swayed by TV and radio ads for Wisconsin governor candidates. Those candidates are beholden to their big money donors. You won’t see any such ads for Mike McCabe. Why? Think about it.
Mike McCabe is the ONLY candidate in the race who is not accepting large money contributions. This refreshing stand ensures that big money interests will not influence his policy decisions once in office.
His vision for Wisconsin is rooted in his upbringing on a rural dairy farm in Wisconsin. This vision includes the need to build a fair and modern economy, health care for all residents of our state, quality public education rather than private education, clean dependable water, renewable energy and jobs, and dealing with voter suppression and expensive mass incarceration in our state. See more at governorbluejeans.com.
As director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign he acquired a sense of ALL the functions of state government. He has planned an effective and transparent administration which won’t be sold to the highest bidder. He is articulate and will go for the jugular in debate.
We need a hardworking governor who will return integrity and honesty to this office — one who won’t compromise with big corporations on details such as environmental protection.
Mike must have your support in the Aug. 14 primary. His big difference is on $$ in government. Tell your friends, neighbors, and perfect strangers who want far-sighted, capable change in state government. He’ll win because of YOU — not TV ads.
Hiroshi & Arlene Kanno
Wisconsin Dells
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.