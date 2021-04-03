Hildy Feen: If you can't accept election outcomes, don't run for office

Dear Editor: To all elected officials: It is a United States Constitution right to vote. If you do not believe in this principle, you should not be in office representing all of the people of your community, municipality or state. Gerrymandering, as in Wisconsin and other states, and voter suppression laws such as ones recently passed in Georgia and being promoted in legislatures across the country, including in Wisconsin, must stop. Our courts and laws must hold up the right to vote and make it as easy as possible for all eligible residents to vote in a safe and secure manner. If you can not accept election outcomes, you should not be running for office. Period.
Hildy Feen
Madison
