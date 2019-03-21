Dear Editor: Dane County has argued the Henry Vilas Zoological Society’s cash reserves have gotten too large and too far removed from zoo operations.
As former chairs of the HVZS board of directors, we are disheartened to hear this, and we could not disagree more. Since 1914, the HVZS’ sole purpose has been to support and advance the mission of the zoo. Let us be clear — all the money we raise on grounds or otherwise is required to support the zoo. We have made countless contributions to ensure our beloved zoo remains free and accessible to all. Over the past 10 years, the HVZS has invested more than $17 million in support of zoo operations and capital improvements, from leading capital campaigns for the Animal Health Center, Arctic Passage and Wisconsin Heritage Exhibit, to raising funds for the newly renovated Visitor Welcome Center.
It is an understatement to say we are immensely disappointed in the county’s decision to end its contract with HVZS. The HVZS board and staff have worked thoughtfully and strategically to build strong relationships with donors, members and volunteers; we have consistently and creatively marketed the unique zoo story and offerings to new and repeat guests; we have promoted the zoo as a conservation leader and a family destination that provides an outstanding guest experience. Does Dane County intend to take on all of these responsibilities?
Furthermore, the HVZS has increased its financial payment to the county each of the past five years in support of zoo operations. In 2018 this financial contribution approached $1 million. Will Dane County ask taxpayers to fill this funding gap?
The county needs to seriously reconsider both the short- and long-term impact of ending its public-private partnership with HVZS. Without the support of the Henry Vilas Zoological Society, the zoo will not continue to have the resources required to maintain its high standards in animal care, nor be able to provide the public the same excellent visitor experience. The Henry Vilas Zoo, one of our community’s shining gems, will suffer because of the direct actions taken by Dane County.
Chris Henderson, Joe Henry, Karrie Julian, Robin Koth, Boo Mortenson, Keith Oleson, Phil O’Leary, Dan Olszewski, Fritz Ragatz, and Mary Romolino
former board chairs, Henry Vilas Zoological Society
