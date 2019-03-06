Dear Editor: This letter is to advocate legislation to eliminate exemptions from vaccinations for all personnel in workplaces and schools where a regular employee or student is undergoing cancer treatment that compromises their immune systems. As a parent of a child who underwent chemotherapy for 18 months, I can testify that such exemptions were deadly risks for her. For one example, chicken pox (varicella) is usually a minor illness among healthy patients, but is a life-threatening infection to anyone undergoing treatment and trying live a normal life while attending school or work.
Ask your legislator to sponsor and support a bill to help Wisconsin residents who need protection from their neighbors who don’t understand herd immunity. Our state average immunization rates are below the 95 percent that would protect most citizens from preventable diseases, and far below the rate that would protect our most-vulnerable citizens. There are times when public safety outweighs personal choices, as in 2003 Act 61, which mandates vaccinations for college students residing in campus dormitories and residence halls. It’s time we mandated similar protection for persons who need it in workplaces and schools that they regularly attend.
Henry St. Maurice
Columbus
