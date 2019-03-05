Dear Editor: As a field organizer during the 2018 midterm elections in Madison I had the privilege of working with several neighborhood action teams to increase voter turnout. One of the most selfless volunteers I worked with is now running for alder in District 2. Jim White has worked with MINT (Madison Isthmus Neighborhood Team) for a handful of election cycles and is constantly engaged and active in the community. His work as a team leader this past November was invaluable in helping us achieve our goal of electing Democratic leaders statewide.
Our efforts to Get Out the Vote in October and November proved integral to the success of statewide Democratic candidates, and turnout in Madison was off the charts. Jim White and MINT threw their weight behind our effort 100 percent, and when we had knocked on the doors of our neighbors, MINT (behind Jim’s leadership) sent canvassers into other wards throughout the city that needed help. He made his neighborhood action team into a city action team with enthusiasm.
Jim White understands that improvements to our collective well-being start at the municipal level, but he also works tirelessly to ensure that our state representatives are accountable to the needs of their constituents. I feel incredibly lucky to have worked alongside Jim, and I believe that the community will feel the same.
Henry Griese
Madison
