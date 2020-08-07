Heidi Wegleitner: Marsha Rummel is a principled, effective advocate

Dear Editor: Chris Taylor has been an exceptional state representative and there is no question we need a hardworking, progressive fighter to succeed her. I’m supporting Marsha Rummel because she has a proven record of fighting for racial equity, social justice, and open government during her 13 years on the City Council.
Among the impressive field, Marsha stands out as the candidate who is best prepared to hit the ground running on issues which are critical to the 76th Assembly District and the state of Wisconsin. Shortly after the F-35 announcement in 2018, Marsha convened a public meeting to share information with affected residents and provide a forum to voice their concerns. She has been a leader on the Council in opposing the F-35s and holding the military accountable for polluting Madison waters with PFAS.
Marsha can be counted on to prioritize the voices of those most impacted by proposed policies. She did this when we worked together to support the demands of Occupy Madison and open The Beacon homeless day resource center. Marsha will be a strong advocate for housing justice and will work with activists to repeal state laws which have gutted tenant protections and will push for creating a right to counsel in eviction proceedings. Whether she’s fighting for housing justice, community oversight of police, or clean water, Marsha is a principled and effective advocate. Her years of service demonstrate she works hard, studies the issues, and brings the voice of the people to policy-making.
Heidi Wegleitner
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!