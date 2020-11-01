Heather Townsend: U.S. should help persecuted Nigerians

Dear Editor: As a Christian, I hold dearly our inalienable right protected by the U.S. Constitution to freely practice religion without fear of persecution. I also believe the right to religious freedom is not granted to us by a document, but is a God-given right guaranteed to all people, everywhere.
That’s why what’s taking place in Nigeria is so concerning to me and should be concerning to people of faith everywhere. Nearly 100,000 Nigerians have been killed because of their faith over the last two decades, and more than 2,500 just this year, according to a recent report by the Wisconsin-based International Committee on Nigeria. While the murders are horrific, the failure of the Nigerian government to do anything to stop these killings makes the situation far worse.
People everywhere should be able to practice their faith without fear of persecution, and governments have a responsibility to protect them. President Donald Trump has correctly affirmed that religious freedom is the right of all people. While I do not believe using our military as the world police is the correct response, we can help persecuted Nigerians through existing laws that allow the president to utilize sanctions and the appointment of a special envoy to finally put an end to this slaughter.
Heather Townsend
Eagle
