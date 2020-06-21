Heather Shatdal: Police should be outlawed from forcing anyone on their stomach

Dear Editor: In Mandarin the character for “person” consists of two curved lines depicting a person walking (人). Thus the essence of the human being: we are upright and mobile. Among the horrific George Floyd police murder videos, followed by the enraging videos of journalists and peaceful protesters being brutalized across the country by police, one thing is most common: that the victims are violently, painfully forced down on their bellies on the street. Yet we are inherently upright creatures: we stand, we walk, we sit — and yes, even in the halls of Congress, masked and wearing kente scarves, we kneel.

With handshakes and hugs nixed, we have started remembering how to bow again. There are so many new laws to write. Start here: aside from rare and grave danger, police should be outlawed from forcing any human being down onto their belly. We The People are not anyone’s caught fish, pinned down and flopping in the street. Stop ripping our upright character and slandering our beings by forcing any head down against the ground. Whoever practices this, suffers this, or witnesses this — none of us can breathe this way.

Heather Shatdal

Madison

