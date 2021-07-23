Heather Shatdal: A slap on the wrist for gun-toting judge

Dear Editor: On July 13 our high court sentenced one of their own, Winnebago County Circuit Judge Scott Woldt, to seven days without pay in what appeared a rallying sentence to encourage Woldt “to act more professionally.” For a well-heeled veteran judge this is equivalent to seven days of unpaid vacation — water off a duck’s back. In addition to giving Woldt a veritable pass, our high court faked a show of using this feather duster of a sentence as a warning to Wisconsin’s judges, writing in the ruling, “We remind … the other judges in this state that how justice is dispensed is often just as important as the substance of the legal ruling.”
If any other Wisconsin judges were considering the unlawful and unconscionable act of pulling a gun out from under their robes in court to intimidate a defendant, the weightless sentence would deter none of them. For the same actions in any job outside of our criminal justice system, Woldt would have been quickly fired. This is a clear example of how the corruption in Wisconsin’s criminal justice system extends up to our high court.
According to the complaint, Woldt, when brandishing his gun, didn’t point the gun at anyone in the courtroom and kept his finger off the trigger. So that’s not as “professional” as the high court would prefer, but basically OK?
The incident of a presiding judge using a gun to intimidate a defendant — as well as everyone else present — happened in the Winnebago County courtroom in 2015. Only after six more years of sitting on the bench, at our expense, and continuing an established pattern going back to 2009 of presiding over cases in a belligerent, threatening manner did Woldt finally appear in our high court. For what? So that the collegial justices could sprinkle their fellow judge with fairy dust and issue a hollow warning.
Heather Shatdal
Madison
