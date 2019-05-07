Dear Editor: I hope social liberals learn something from Lisa Neubauer’s loss. I hope they learn that they need to start living by their own values which they advocate: cultural diversity and tolerance — being respectful of people who are not like themselves. Diversity includes people who are religiously conservative. And tolerance includes not attacking their sincerely held beliefs about the sacred nature of marriage by calling those beliefs “hateful,” “bigoted” or “anti-LGBT."
Christianity invented the idea that every human life is sacred and every human is of inestimable value. It also points out that every human is flawed by sin of various types. This is not “hateful." It is just realistic and self-reflective. Diversity of ideas is one of the most important and omnipresent diversity types in America. It is strongly protected by the First Amendment freedoms of speech and religion. Liberals need to understand that they are deeply offensive to people when they go on religion-bashing sprees. Every one of us has to understand that we have no right to demand that the entire world agree with every lifestyle choice that we make. And yes, while finding oneself attracted to the same sex is not a choice, whether or not one acts on that attraction or chooses celibacy is a lifestyle choice. Christians have a right to live, teach and advocate for celibacy outside of marriage as God’s good choice for human flourishing.
Heather Hall
Libertyville, Illinois
