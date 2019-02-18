Dear Editor: Last November, Wisconsinites voted for change. We voted to bring science back to our DNR and for a government that fights for environmental protections.
Now we have an opportunity to use our voices to protect our water and we have an administration who will listen.
Prior to the fall election, the Walker administration’s DNR issued a draft Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (WPDES) permit for the Columbia coal plant that doesn’t protect Wisconsin's surface water from coal ash contamination to the highest extent because it does not meet an Obama administration water protection rule called Effluent Limitations Guidelines (ELG).
This puts the Wisconsin River and people’s health at risk.
The permit needs to include the highest level of protections available.
Gov. Evers recently shed light on the unacceptable health standards of Wisconsin’s private wells and declared 2019 the year of Clean Drinking Water.
Another draft permit was issued for Oak Creek/Elm Road coal plants that allows mercury-tainted water to be discharged at nearly triple the state's human health and wildlife standards. Right now mercury contamination has led to fish consumption advisories being issued for all major water bodies in Wisconsin
Let’s encourage Evers’ DNR to use every tool at their disposal to protect our waterways by enforcing the ELG rule for Columbia and more strongly enforcing it for Elm Road/Oak Creek.
There is still time to voice your concerns by Monday for Oak Creek/Elm Road here and by Tuesday for Columbia here
Heather Driscoll
Madison
