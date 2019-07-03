Dear Editor: In 2013, a Montana judge sentenced only 30 days in jail to a 50-year-old teacher who raped his 14-year-old student (who later committed suicide), and defended his decision by saying that the girl was “older than her chronological age.” Only 3% of rapists ever serve a day in jail, mostly because people are scared to tell someone. About 3.4 million rapes go unreported in the span of four years. That proves rape culture isn’t taken as seriously as it should be. Some even think it’s a joke.
Citizens publicly defend celebrities like Bill Cosby, Brad Pitt, Marilyn Manson, even Michael Jackson, who are accused of rape, just because they’re famous. They ignore what the victim has to say.
A Canadian university allowed the following student orientation chant posted on Instagram, which was later shut down: “Y- your sister O- oh so tight U- underage N- no consent G- grabbing that ***”
As a high school freshman, I think adults should do something more about this. There are parents who blame girls for posting sexy pictures of themselves and leading their sons into sin, instead of talking with their sons themselves about their own sexual expression. There are tons of people "slut shaming" girls, or judging their choice of clothing. People have turned it into women’s job to not get raped instead of men’s job to not rape.
Rape culture is all over social media as well. On Twitter, people have reported hashtags that supports accused rapists and blame victims. Reddit is home to threads with titles like “You just have to make sure she’s dead” with a link to the story of a 13-year-old girl in Pakistan who was raped and buried alive.
All these examples are even more reason that we should take this rape culture more seriously. Rape culture exists in all corners of society that barely anybody knows about.
Haylee Ball
Brodhead
